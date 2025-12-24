SegnaliSezioni
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
357
Profit Trade:
244 (68.34%)
Loss Trade:
113 (31.65%)
Best Trade:
100.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-96.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 392.63 USD (194 176 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 796.07 USD (273 149 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (135.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
431.99 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
32.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.08%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
83
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.05
Long Trade:
237 (66.39%)
Short Trade:
120 (33.61%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
1.67 USD
Profitto medio:
9.81 USD
Perdita media:
-15.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-460.65 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
10.04%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
530.26 USD
Massimale:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
Per equità:
0.33% (21.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 319
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.g 677
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.g 41K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +100.95 USD
Worst Trade: -97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +135.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -460.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GoDo-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
