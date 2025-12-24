SignaleKategorien
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 10%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
375
Gewinntrades:
250 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
125 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
351.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-96.80 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 866.03 USD (197 324 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 277.49 USD (287 598 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (135.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
431.99 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
28.51%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
36
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.04
Long-Positionen:
237 (63.20%)
Short-Positionen:
138 (36.80%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.26
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-460.65 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.30%
Algo-Trading:
52%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
530.26 USD
Maximaler:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
Kapital:
3.60% (229.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 337
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.g 669
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.g 29K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +351.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +135.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -460.65 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "GoDo-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 04:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
