- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.g
|328
|BTCUSD.p
|15
|US30.g
|13
|USDCHF.g
|2
|GER30.g
|2
|EURUSD.g
|2
|NAS100.g
|2
|GBPJPY.g
|1
|WTI.g
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD.g
|587
|BTCUSD.p
|-11
|US30.g
|-18
|USDCHF.g
|-5
|GER30.g
|0
|EURUSD.g
|-7
|NAS100.g
|-43
|GBPJPY.g
|4
|WTI.g
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD.g
|35K
|BTCUSD.p
|-109K
|US30.g
|5.6K
|USDCHF.g
|-396
|GER30.g
|-1.6K
|EURUSD.g
|-662
|NAS100.g
|-13K
|GBPJPY.g
|326
|WTI.g
|-85
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "GoDo-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together.
This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.
USD
USD
USD