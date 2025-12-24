SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 9%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
366
Transacciones Rentables:
247 (67.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
119 (32.51%)
Mejor transacción:
100.95 USD
Peor transacción:
-96.80 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 473.91 USD (194 683 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 967.29 USD (278 845 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (135.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
431.99 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
33.06%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.08%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
91
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.90
Transacciones Largas:
237 (64.75%)
Transacciones Cortas:
129 (35.25%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.26
Beneficio Esperado:
1.38 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.02 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.53 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-460.65 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.51%
Trading algorítmico:
52%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
530.26 USD
Máxima:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
De fondos:
1.51% (98.16 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 328
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.g 587
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.g 35K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
