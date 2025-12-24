SinaisSeções
Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 9%
GoDo-Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
366
Negociações com lucro:
247 (67.48%)
Negociações com perda:
119 (32.51%)
Melhor negociação:
100.95 USD
Pior negociação:
-96.80 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 473.91 USD (194 683 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 967.29 USD (278 845 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (135.51 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
431.99 USD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
33.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.08%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
91
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.90
Negociações longas:
237 (64.75%)
Negociações curtas:
129 (35.25%)
Fator de lucro:
1.26
Valor esperado:
1.38 USD
Lucro médio:
10.02 USD
Perda média:
-16.53 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-460.65 USD (13)
Crescimento mensal:
8.51%
Algotrading:
52%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
530.26 USD
Máximo:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.51% (98.16 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 328
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.g 587
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.g 35K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +100.95 USD
Pior negociação: -97 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 13
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +135.51 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -460.65 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "GoDo-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
