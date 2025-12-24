SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Rise Engine
Bryce Niemiller

Gold Rise Engine

Bryce Niemiller
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
GoDo-Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
375
Profit Trades:
250 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
125 (33.33%)
Best trade:
351.00 USD
Worst trade:
-96.80 USD
Gross Profit:
2 866.03 USD (197 324 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 277.49 USD (287 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (135.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.99 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
28.51%
Max deposit load:
4.09%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.04
Long Trades:
237 (63.20%)
Short Trades:
138 (36.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.57 USD
Average Profit:
11.46 USD
Average Loss:
-18.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-460.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-460.65 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
9.30%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
530.26 USD
Maximal:
565.70 USD (9.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.86% (565.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.60% (229.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.g 337
BTCUSD.p 15
US30.g 13
USDCHF.g 2
GER30.g 2
EURUSD.g 2
NAS100.g 2
GBPJPY.g 1
WTI.g 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.g 669
BTCUSD.p -11
US30.g -18
USDCHF.g -5
GER30.g 0
EURUSD.g -7
NAS100.g -43
GBPJPY.g 4
WTI.g -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.g 29K
BTCUSD.p -109K
US30.g 5.6K
USDCHF.g -396
GER30.g -1.6K
EURUSD.g -662
NAS100.g -13K
GBPJPY.g 326
WTI.g -85
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +351.00 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +135.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -460.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoDo-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold-focused. No distractions. I trade my own money alongside you, so there's no gambling or reckless risk-taking here. My goal is simple: stay in the game and win long-term. 70%+ win rate, under 10% drawdown. Honored to have you join me. Let's grow together. 

Verified track record on Myfxbook: search "Gold Rise Engine"


No reviews
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 04:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 10:07 2025.12.24 10:07:37  

This account is fairly new but my trading experience is not. I've been working for years on my trading style and techniques. I've opened this account as a celebration of what I've learned, and it is now a launching pad to help us grow our wealth to new heights. I'm trading whether anyone joins or not, and you can be sure my intent is to be profitable long-term. I'm doing the work, but you can come along for the ride.

2025.12.24 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.24 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Rise Engine
40 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
5
52%
375
66%
29%
1.25
1.57
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.