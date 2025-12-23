SinyallerBölümler
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
12 (92.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (7.69%)
En iyi işlem:
2.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
9.57 USD (1 163 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.77 USD (93 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (9.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9.57 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.67
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.98%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.24
Alış işlemleri:
13 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.41
Beklenen getiri:
0.60 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.80 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.09 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.80%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.25 USD
Maksimum:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.75% (17.66 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 7
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 398
USDCAD 387
EURUSD 285
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.09 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



İnceleme yok
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
