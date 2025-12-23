SignauxSections
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
13 (92.85%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-1.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
10.35 USD (1 253 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.81 USD (93 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (10.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.35 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.70
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.98%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.83
Longs trades:
14 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
5.72
Rendement attendu:
0.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1.09 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.25 USD
Maximal:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.85% (18.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 398
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.92 USD
Pire transaction: -1 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
64 plus...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



Aucun avis
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
