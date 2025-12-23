- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|398
|EURUSD
|375
|USDCAD
|387
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 145
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.48 × 2484
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.71 × 20462
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 12
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.98 × 363
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management
Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.
Strategy Logic:
-
Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.
-
Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.
-
Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.
-
Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.
Trading Conditions:
-
Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.
-
Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.
-
Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.
USD
USD
USD