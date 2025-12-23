SignaleKategorien
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
16 (88.88%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (11.11%)
Bester Trade:
2.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.09 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12.06 USD (1 440 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2.11 USD (93 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (11.59 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
11.59 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.36%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
7.96
Long-Positionen:
18 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.09 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.02%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.25 USD
Maximaler:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
3.01% (30.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSD 11
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 585
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +11.59 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.09 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
noch 64 ...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
