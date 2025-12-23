SinaisSeções
QuantFlow Scalper
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
16
Negociações com lucro:
15 (93.75%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (6.25%)
Melhor negociação:
2.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
11.59 USD (1 384 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1.97 USD (93 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (11.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11.59 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.74
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.22%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
23 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.70
Negociações longas:
16 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
5.88
Valor esperado:
0.60 USD
Lucro médio:
0.77 USD
Perda média:
-1.97 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1.09 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.99%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.25 USD
Máximo:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.49% (25.12 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSD 9
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSD 529
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento







A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.75 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
64 mais ...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



Sem comentários
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
QuantFlow Scalper
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
16
93%
100%
5.88
0.60
USD
2%
1:500
Copiar

