Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.