시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / QuantFlow Scalper
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
32
이익 거래:
27 (84.37%)
손실 거래:
5 (15.63%)
최고의 거래:
5.27 USD
최악의 거래:
-2.73 USD
총 수익:
30.75 USD (3 618 pips)
총 손실:
-7.39 USD (713 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (11.59 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
11.59 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.54
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
1.60%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
8.56
롱(주식매수):
32 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
4.16
기대수익:
0.73 USD
평균 이익:
1.14 USD
평균 손실:
-1.48 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-2.73 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2.73 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
2.36%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.25 USD
최대한의:
2.73 USD (0.27%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.27% (2.77 USD)
자본금별:
3.13% (31.68 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 20
USDCAD 8
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD 12
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 375
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.27 USD
최악의 거래: -3 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +11.59 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2.73 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20481
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 364
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
67 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 22:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
QuantFlow Scalper
월별 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
3
100%
32
84%
100%
4.16
0.73
USD
3%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.