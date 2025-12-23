SeñalesSecciones
QuantFlow Scalper
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
16
Transacciones Rentables:
15 (93.75%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (6.25%)
Mejor transacción:
2.92 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
11.59 USD (1 384 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1.97 USD (93 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (11.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
11.59 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.74
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.22%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
7.70
Transacciones Largas:
16 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.88
Beneficio Esperado:
0.60 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.77 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.97 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1.09 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.99%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.25 USD
Máxima:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
2.49% (25.12 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSD 9
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSD 529
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.92 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +11.59 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.09 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.75 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
otros 64...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.


2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
QuantFlow Scalper
30 USD al mes
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
16
93%
100%
5.88
0.60
USD
2%
1:500
