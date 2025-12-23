SegnaliSezioni
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trade:
1 (7.14%)
Best Trade:
2.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
10.35 USD (1 253 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.81 USD (93 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (10.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.35 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.70
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.98%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.83
Long Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.72
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
0.80 USD
Perdita media:
-1.81 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.09 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.25 USD
Massimale:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.85% (18.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 398
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.92 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.09 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
64 più
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
