Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
2.92 USD
Worst trade:
-1.09 USD
Gross Profit:
10.35 USD (1 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.81 USD (93 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (10.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.35 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.98%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.72
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
0.80 USD
Average Loss:
-1.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.25 USD
Maximal:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (18.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 398
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.92 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
64 more...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



No reviews
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
