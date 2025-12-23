- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|398
|EURUSD
|375
|USDCAD
|387
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.20 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 145
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.48 × 2484
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.71 × 20462
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.83 × 12
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.98 × 363
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management
Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.
Strategy Logic:
-
Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.
-
Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.
-
Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.
-
Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.
Trading Conditions:
-
Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.
-
Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.
-
Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.
USD
USD
USD