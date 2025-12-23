The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 1 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5-2 0.00 × 3 FPMarkets-Live 0.11 × 109 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.20 × 10 Exness-MT5Real11 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.38 × 145 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.40 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.48 × 2484 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.50 × 4 Exness-MT5Real31 0.50 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 Tradeview-Live 0.67 × 9 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.68 × 56 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.71 × 20462 Coinexx-Live 0.79 × 120 BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.83 × 12 Alpari-MT5 0.84 × 31 FusionMarkets-Live 0.98 × 363 Axiory-Live 1.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 1.00 × 1 64 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor