信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / QuantFlow Scalper
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
15
盈利交易:
14 (93.33%)
亏损交易:
1 (6.67%)
最好交易:
2.92 USD
最差交易:
-1.09 USD
毛利:
10.96 USD (1 317 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.89 USD (93 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (10.96 USD)
最大连续盈利:
10.96 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.72
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
0.98%
最近交易:
13 几分钟前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
7.26
长期交易:
15 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
5.80
预期回报:
0.60 USD
平均利润:
0.78 USD
平均损失:
-1.89 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-1.09 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.09 USD (1)
每月增长:
0.93%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.25 USD
最大值:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
2.22% (22.43 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSD 462
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.92 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +10.96 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.09 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.75 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
64 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



没有评论
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
QuantFlow Scalper
每月30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
15
93%
100%
5.79
0.60
USD
2%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载