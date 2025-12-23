シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / QuantFlow Scalper
Julio Cesar Claudio Mares

QuantFlow Scalper

Julio Cesar Claudio Mares
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
16
利益トレード:
15 (93.75%)
損失トレード:
1 (6.25%)
ベストトレード:
2.92 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.09 USD
総利益:
11.59 USD (1 384 pips)
総損失:
-1.97 USD (93 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (11.59 USD)
最大連続利益:
11.59 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.74
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
1.22%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
23 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.70
長いトレード:
16 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.88
期待されたペイオフ:
0.60 USD
平均利益:
0.77 USD
平均損失:
-1.97 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-1.09 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1.09 USD (1)
月間成長:
0.99%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.25 USD
最大の:
1.25 USD (0.12%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.49% (25.12 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDUSD 9
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDUSD 529
EURUSD 375
USDCAD 387
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2.92 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +11.59 USD
最大連続損失: -1.09 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.20 × 10
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 145
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.48 × 2484
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.68 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.71 × 20462
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.75 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.83 × 12
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live
0.98 × 363
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
64 より多く...
Título: Professional Scalping Strategy with Dynamic Risk Management

Description: This signal is powered by the QuantFlow Algorithm, a mathematical trading system designed for stability and consistent growth.

Strategy Logic:

  • Smart Entry: Based on DEMA/TEMA crossover filters and RSI dynamic levels to identify high-probability trend reversals.

  • Quick Scalping: Targets rapid "hits" (10 pips) to secure profits and free up margin immediately.

  • Safety First: Uses a calculated recovery mechanism (DCA) with spaced-out volatility filters (ATR) to handle market drawbacks without over-leveraging.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a mathematical exit point. Hard Stop Loss and Dynamic Trailing Stops are always active.

Trading Conditions:

  • Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD.

  • Drawdown: Strictly controlled logic to keep equity safe.

  • Account: Running on high-end VPS for 24/7 execution.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 USD.

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for better synchronization.



レビューなし
2025.12.23 22:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 22:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
