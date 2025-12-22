SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
21
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (95.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (4.76%)
En iyi işlem:
51.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-143.91 USD
Brüt kâr:
458.79 USD (7 992 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-143.91 USD (1 598 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (247.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
247.89 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.45
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
7 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
40 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.19
Alış işlemleri:
16 (76.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (23.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.19
Beklenen getiri:
14.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-143.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-143.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-143.91 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
24.98%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
143.91 USD (11.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 315
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +51.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -144 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +247.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -143.91 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.40 × 30
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.61 × 29422
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 daha fazla...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
