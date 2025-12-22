信号部分
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
29
盈利交易:
27 (93.10%)
亏损交易:
2 (6.90%)
最好交易:
65.87 USD
最差交易:
-219.51 USD
毛利:
729.16 USD (11 604 pips)
毛利亏损:
-363.42 USD (4 037 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (247.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
481.27 USD (13)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
0.98%
最大入金加载:
8.25%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
32 分钟
采收率:
1.67
长期交易:
22 (75.86%)
短期交易:
7 (24.14%)
利润因子:
2.01
预期回报:
12.61 USD
平均利润:
27.01 USD
平均损失:
-181.71 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-219.51 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-219.51 USD (1)
每月增长:
28.94%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
219.51 USD (13.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.70% (219.51 USD)
净值:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 366
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 7.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +65.87 USD
最差交易: -220 USD
最大连续赢利: 13
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +247.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -219.51 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29475
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 更多...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


没有评论
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
