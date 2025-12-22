SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
30
Negociações com lucro:
27 (90.00%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (10.00%)
Melhor negociação:
65.87 USD
Pior negociação:
-219.51 USD
Lucro bruto:
729.16 USD (11 604 pips)
Perda bruta:
-471.43 USD (5 579 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (247.89 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
481.27 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
0.98%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.25%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
31 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.79
Negociações longas:
23 (76.67%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (23.33%)
Fator de lucro:
1.55
Valor esperado:
8.59 USD
Lucro médio:
27.01 USD
Perda média:
-157.14 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-327.52 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-327.52 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
20.53%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
327.52 USD (20.57%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.46% (327.52 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 258
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +65.87 USD
Pior negociação: -220 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +247.89 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -327.52 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 mais ...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


Sem comentários
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Active Gold Opportunity
30 USD por mês
21%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
3
96%
30
90%
1%
1.54
8.59
USD
17%
1:500
