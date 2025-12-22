SignaleKategorien
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 10%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
32
Gewinntrades:
28 (87.50%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (12.50%)
Bester Trade:
65.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-219.51 USD
Bruttoprofit:
752.20 USD (11 988 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-634.74 USD (7 911 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (247.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
481.27 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
0.98%
Max deposit load:
8.25%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
30 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.25
Long-Positionen:
23 (71.88%)
Short-Positionen:
9 (28.13%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.19
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.67 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
26.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-158.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-327.52 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-327.52 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.61%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
467.79 USD (29.37%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
24.94% (467.79 USD)
Kapital:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +65.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -220 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +247.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -327.52 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29485
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
noch 92 ...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
