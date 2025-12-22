SegnaliSezioni
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
21
Profit Trade:
20 (95.23%)
Loss Trade:
1 (4.76%)
Best Trade:
51.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-143.91 USD
Profitto lordo:
458.79 USD (7 992 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-143.91 USD (1 598 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (247.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
247.89 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.19
Long Trade:
16 (76.19%)
Short Trade:
5 (23.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.19
Profitto previsto:
14.99 USD
Profitto medio:
22.94 USD
Perdita media:
-143.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-143.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-143.91 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
24.98%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
143.91 USD (11.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 315
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.60 USD
Worst Trade: -144 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +247.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -143.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.40 × 30
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.61 × 29422
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
