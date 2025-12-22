СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
27
Прибыльных трейдов:
26 (96.29%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (3.70%)
Лучший трейд:
65.87 USD
Худший трейд:
-143.91 USD
Общая прибыль:
685.32 USD (11 057 pips)
Общий убыток:
-143.91 USD (1 598 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (247.89 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
437.43 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.59
Торговая активность:
0.98%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.25%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
33 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
3.76
Длинных трейдов:
20 (74.07%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (25.93%)
Профит фактор:
4.76
Мат. ожидание:
20.05 USD
Средняя прибыль:
26.36 USD
Средний убыток:
-143.91 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-143.91 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-143.91 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
42.62%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
143.91 USD (11.47%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.02% (143.91 USD)
По эквити:
2.27% (37.94 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 541
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +65.87 USD
Худший трейд: -144 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +247.89 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -143.91 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
еще 92...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
