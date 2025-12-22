SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
30
Transacciones Rentables:
27 (90.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (10.00%)
Mejor transacción:
65.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-219.51 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
729.16 USD (11 604 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-471.43 USD (5 579 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (247.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
481.27 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
0.98%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.25%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
31 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.79
Transacciones Largas:
23 (76.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (23.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
8.59 USD
Beneficio medio:
27.01 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-157.14 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-327.52 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-327.52 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
20.53%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
327.52 USD (20.57%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.46% (327.52 USD)
De fondos:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 258
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +65.87 USD
Peor transacción: -220 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +247.89 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -327.52 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
otros 92...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
