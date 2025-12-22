- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|510
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.
Key Characteristics
-
Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based
-
Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria
-
Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure
-
Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes
Risk Management
-
Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity
-
No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions
-
Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital
Important Notes
-
This is not a fixed daily trading system
-
Some days may have no trades at all
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging
This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.
