SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
25 (96.15%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.85%)
Best trade:
65.87 USD
Worst trade:
-143.91 USD
Gross Profit:
653.56 USD (10 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-143.91 USD (1 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (247.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
405.67 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
0.98%
Max deposit load:
8.25%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.54
Long Trades:
20 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
6 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
4.54
Expected Payoff:
19.60 USD
Average Profit:
26.14 USD
Average Loss:
-143.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-143.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
40.14%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.91 USD (11.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.02% (143.91 USD)
By Equity:
2.27% (37.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 510
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.87 USD
Worst trade: -144 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +247.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29472
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


No reviews
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Active Gold Opportunity
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
3
96%
26
96%
1%
4.54
19.60
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.