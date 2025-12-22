シグナルセクション
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
30
利益トレード:
27 (90.00%)
損失トレード:
3 (10.00%)
ベストトレード:
65.87 USD
最悪のトレード:
-219.51 USD
総利益:
729.16 USD (11 604 pips)
総損失:
-471.43 USD (5 579 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (247.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
481.27 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
0.98%
最大入金額:
8.25%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
12
平均保有時間:
31 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.79
長いトレード:
23 (76.67%)
短いトレード:
7 (23.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
8.59 USD
平均利益:
27.01 USD
平均損失:
-157.14 USD
最大連続の負け:
2 (-327.52 USD)
最大連続損失:
-327.52 USD (2)
月間成長:
20.53%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
327.52 USD (20.57%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
17.46% (327.52 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 258
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +65.87 USD
最悪のトレード: -220 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +247.89 USD
最大連続損失: -327.52 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.32 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29481
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 より多く...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


レビューなし
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
