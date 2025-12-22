시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Active Gold Opportunity
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 리뷰
5
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
44
이익 거래:
34 (77.27%)
손실 거래:
10 (22.73%)
최고의 거래:
65.87 USD
최악의 거래:
-219.51 USD
총 수익:
883.95 USD (14 683 pips)
총 손실:
-1 076.17 USD (18 759 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (247.89 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
481.27 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
-0.07
거래 활동:
3.50%
최대 입금량:
8.25%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
36 분
회복 요인:
-0.25
롱(주식매수):
34 (77.27%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (22.73%)
수익 요인:
0.82
기대수익:
-4.37 USD
평균 이익:
26.00 USD
평균 손실:
-107.62 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-234.01 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-327.52 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-21.97%
Algo 트레이딩:
97%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
192.22 USD
최대한의:
777.47 USD (48.82%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
46.57% (777.47 USD)
자본금별:
9.48% (177.75 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -192
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -4.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +65.87 USD
최악의 거래: -220 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +247.89 USD
연속 최대 손실: -234.01 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 29496
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
94 더...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 00:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 12:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 01:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 06:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
