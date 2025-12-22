- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-192
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 29496
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.
Key Characteristics
-
Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based
-
Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria
-
Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure
-
Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes
Risk Management
-
Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity
-
No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions
-
Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital
Important Notes
-
This is not a fixed daily trading system
-
Some days may have no trades at all
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging
This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.
