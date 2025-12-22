SignauxSections
Van Vu Nguyen

Active Gold Opportunity

Van Vu Nguyen
0 avis
2 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
21
Bénéfice trades:
20 (95.23%)
Perte trades:
1 (4.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
51.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-143.91 USD
Bénéfice brut:
458.79 USD (7 992 pips)
Perte brute:
-143.91 USD (1 598 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (247.89 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
247.89 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.45
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.19
Longs trades:
16 (76.19%)
Courts trades:
5 (23.81%)
Facteur de profit:
3.19
Rendement attendu:
14.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
22.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-143.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-143.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-143.91 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.98%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.91 USD (11.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 315
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +51.60 USD
Pire transaction: -144 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +247.89 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -143.91 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.40 × 30
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.61 × 29422
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
92 plus...
Active Gold Opportunity is an opportunity-based trading signal focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

This signal is designed to trade selectively, prioritizing market conditions with higher probability setups rather than trading frequently. The strategy emphasizes risk control, consistency, and adaptability across different market environments.

Key Characteristics

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trading style: Active / Opportunity-based

  • Trades are opened only when conditions meet predefined risk criteria

  • Positions may be held for several hours depending on market structure

  • Risk is actively monitored and adjusted when market volatility changes

Risk Management

  • Drawdowns are expected during unfavorable market phases and are considered part of normal trading activity

  • No overtrading during low-liquidity or unstable market conditions

  • Trading activity may be paused temporarily during extreme volatility or unfavorable environments to protect capital

Important Notes

  • This is not a fixed daily trading system

  • Some days may have no trades at all

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Subscribers are advised to use proper risk settings and avoid over-leveraging

This signal is suitable for traders who understand that capital protection and long-term consistency are more important than short-term aggressive gains.


Aucun avis
