Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 inceleme
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
12
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
87.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (290.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
290.77 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.83
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
27.18
Alış işlemleri:
11 (91.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (8.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
28.18
Beklenen getiri:
23.37 USD
Ortalama kâr:
36.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.32 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
139.76%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.32 USD
Maksimum:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.64 × 14
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
40.92 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1286.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading

👤 Suitable For

Investors who value safety, discipline, and steady performance.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
