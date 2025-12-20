SinaisSeções
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 comentários
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 149%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
13
Negociações com lucro:
9 (69.23%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (30.77%)
Melhor negociação:
87.62 USD
Pior negociação:
-3.90 USD
Lucro bruto:
308.89 USD (146 021 pips)
Perda bruta:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (308.89 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
308.89 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.82
Atividade de negociação:
5.37%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.87%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
28.93
Negociações longas:
12 (92.31%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (7.69%)
Fator de lucro:
29.93
Valor esperado:
22.97 USD
Lucro médio:
34.32 USD
Perda média:
-2.58 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10.32 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
156.56%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10.32 USD
Máximo:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.14% (10.32 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.88% (23.46 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 299
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +87.62 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +308.89 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -10.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
54.24 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



Sem comentários
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
