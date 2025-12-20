- 成长
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.
🔍 Strategy Logic
-
Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend
-
Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction
Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.
🤖 Smart AI Filtering
The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:
-
Trend strength
-
Market structure
-
Volatility and momentum
This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.
🛡️ Risk Management First
-
✅ Always uses Stop Loss
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA
-
✅ No volume increase after losses
-
✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance
Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.
📈 Key Features
-
Trades aligned with dominant trend
-
Clean and transparent execution
-
Designed for long-term growth
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading