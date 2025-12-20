信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
8 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
4 (33.33%)
最好交易:
87.62 USD
最差交易:
-3.90 USD
毛利:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (290.77 USD)
最大连续盈利:
290.77 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.83
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
7 几天前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
27.18
长期交易:
11 (91.67%)
短期交易:
1 (8.33%)
利润因子:
28.18
预期回报:
23.37 USD
平均利润:
36.35 USD
平均损失:
-2.58 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-10.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10.32 USD (4)
每月增长:
139.76%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.32 USD
最大值:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 280
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 132K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +87.62 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +290.77 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
49.01 × 146
TitanFX-MT5-01
54.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
