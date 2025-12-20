📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

Trend strength

Market structure

Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

✅ Always uses Stop Loss

✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

✅ No volume increase after losses

✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

Trades aligned with dominant trend

Clean and transparent execution

Designed for long-term growth

Fully automated, emotion-free trading



