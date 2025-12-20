シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / AIP Trending
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
レビュー0件
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 149%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
13
利益トレード:
9 (69.23%)
損失トレード:
4 (30.77%)
ベストトレード:
87.62 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3.90 USD
総利益:
308.89 USD (146 021 pips)
総損失:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (308.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
308.89 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.82
取引アクティビティ:
5.37%
最大入金額:
9.87%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
10 時間
リカバリーファクター:
28.93
長いトレード:
12 (92.31%)
短いトレード:
1 (7.69%)
プロフィットファクター:
29.93
期待されたペイオフ:
22.97 USD
平均利益:
34.32 USD
平均損失:
-2.58 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-10.32 USD)
最大連続損失:
-10.32 USD (4)
月間成長:
156.56%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
10.32 USD
最大の:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.14% (10.32 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.88% (23.46 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 299
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +87.62 USD
最悪のトレード: -4 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +308.89 USD
最大連続損失: -10.32 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
54.24 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



レビューなし
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
