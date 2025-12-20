시그널섹션
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 159%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
19
이익 거래:
14 (73.68%)
손실 거래:
5 (26.32%)
최고의 거래:
87.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-23.08 USD
총 수익:
351.94 USD (167 379 pips)
총 손실:
-33.40 USD (16 700 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (350.89 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
350.89 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.64
거래 활동:
5.30%
최대 입금량:
13.36%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
7 시간
회복 요인:
13.80
롱(주식매수):
18 (94.74%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (5.26%)
수익 요인:
10.54
기대수익:
16.77 USD
평균 이익:
25.14 USD
평균 손실:
-6.68 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-10.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-23.08 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
47.71%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
10.32 USD
최대한의:
23.08 USD (4.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.14% (10.32 USD)
자본금별:
13.20% (65.92 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 319
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 151K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +87.62 USD
최악의 거래: -23 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +350.89 USD
연속 최대 손실: -10.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.34 × 634
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
105.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 04:58
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
