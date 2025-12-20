- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|319
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|151K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.34 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|105.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.
🔍 Strategy Logic
-
Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend
-
Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction
Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.
🤖 Smart AI Filtering
The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:
-
Trend strength
-
Market structure
-
Volatility and momentum
This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.
🛡️ Risk Management First
-
✅ Always uses Stop Loss
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA
-
✅ No volume increase after losses
-
✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance
Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.
📈 Key Features
-
Trades aligned with dominant trend
-
Clean and transparent execution
-
Designed for long-term growth
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading
