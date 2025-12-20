СигналыРазделы
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 отзывов
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
12
Прибыльных трейдов:
8 (66.66%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (33.33%)
Лучший трейд:
87.62 USD
Худший трейд:
-3.90 USD
Общая прибыль:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
Общий убыток:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (290.77 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
290.77 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.83
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
7 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
27.18
Длинных трейдов:
11 (91.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (8.33%)
Профит фактор:
28.18
Мат. ожидание:
23.37 USD
Средняя прибыль:
36.35 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.58 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.32 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
139.76%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
10.32 USD
Максимальная:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 280
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 132K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +87.62 USD
Худший трейд: -4 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +290.77 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.32 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
49.69 × 144
TitanFX-MT5-01
54.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
