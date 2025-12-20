SignauxSections
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 avis
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
8 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
4 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
Perte brute:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (290.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
290.77 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.83
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
10 heures
Facteur de récupération:
27.18
Longs trades:
11 (91.67%)
Courts trades:
1 (8.33%)
Facteur de profit:
28.18
Rendement attendu:
23.37 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.32 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
139.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.32 USD
Maximal:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 280
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 132K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.62 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +290.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.64 × 14
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
40.92 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1286.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading

👤 Suitable For

Investors who value safety, discipline, and steady performance.


Aucun avis
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
