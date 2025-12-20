- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|280
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|132K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.64 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|40.92 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1286.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.
🔍 Strategy Logic
-
Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend
-
Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction
Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.
🤖 Smart AI Filtering
The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:
-
Trend strength
-
Market structure
-
Volatility and momentum
This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.
🛡️ Risk Management First
-
✅ Always uses Stop Loss
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA
-
✅ No volume increase after losses
-
✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance
Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.
📈 Key Features
-
Trades aligned with dominant trend
-
Clean and transparent execution
-
Designed for long-term growth
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading
👤 Suitable For
Investors who value safety, discipline, and steady performance.