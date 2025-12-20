SeñalesSecciones
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 comentarios
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 149%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
9 (69.23%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (30.77%)
Mejor transacción:
87.62 USD
Peor transacción:
-3.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
308.89 USD (146 021 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (308.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
308.89 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.82
Actividad comercial:
5.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.87%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
10 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
28.93
Transacciones Largas:
12 (92.31%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (7.69%)
Factor de Beneficio:
29.93
Beneficio Esperado:
22.97 USD
Beneficio medio:
34.32 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10.32 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
156.56%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
10.32 USD
Máxima:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.14% (10.32 USD)
De fondos:
4.88% (23.46 USD)

Distribución

  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
54.24 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
