|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|299
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|141K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|31.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|54.24 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.
🔍 Strategy Logic
-
Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend
-
Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction
Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.
🤖 Smart AI Filtering
The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:
-
Trend strength
-
Market structure
-
Volatility and momentum
This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.
🛡️ Risk Management First
-
✅ Always uses Stop Loss
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA
-
✅ No volume increase after losses
-
✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance
Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.
📈 Key Features
-
Trades aligned with dominant trend
-
Clean and transparent execution
-
Designed for long-term growth
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading
