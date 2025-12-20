SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / AIP Trending
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
87.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (290.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.77 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.83
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
27.18
Long Trade:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trade:
1 (8.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
28.18
Profitto previsto:
23.37 USD
Profitto medio:
36.35 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.32 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
139.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.32 USD
Massimale:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 280
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 132K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +87.62 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +290.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.64 × 14
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
40.92 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1286.00 × 1
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading

👤 Suitable For

Investors who value safety, discipline, and steady performance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati