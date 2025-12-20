- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|280
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|132K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal
This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.
🔍 Strategy Logic
-
Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend
-
Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction
Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.
🤖 Smart AI Filtering
The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:
-
Trend strength
-
Market structure
-
Volatility and momentum
This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.
🛡️ Risk Management First
-
✅ Always uses Stop Loss
-
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA
-
✅ No volume increase after losses
-
✅ Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance
Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.
📈 Key Features
-
Trades aligned with dominant trend
-
Clean and transparent execution
-
Designed for long-term growth
-
Fully automated, emotion-free trading