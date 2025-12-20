SignalsSections
Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Best trade:
87.62 USD
Worst trade:
-3.90 USD
Gross Profit:
290.77 USD (136 960 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (290.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
290.77 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.83
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
27.18
Long Trades:
11 (91.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (8.33%)
Profit Factor:
28.18
Expected Payoff:
23.37 USD
Average Profit:
36.35 USD
Average Loss:
-2.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.32 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
139.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.32 USD
Maximal:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 280
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 132K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.62 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +290.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



No reviews
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
