Vu Thi Thu

AIP Trending

Vu Thi Thu
0 Bewertungen
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 149%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
9 (69.23%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (30.77%)
Bester Trade:
87.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
308.89 USD (146 021 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-10.32 USD (5 159 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (308.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
308.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.82
Trading-Aktivität:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
9.87%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
28.93
Long-Positionen:
12 (92.31%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (7.69%)
Profit-Faktor:
29.93
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
22.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
34.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.58 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-10.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-10.32 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
156.56%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10.32 USD
Maximaler:
10.32 USD (5.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.14% (10.32 USD)
Kapital:
4.88% (23.46 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 299
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 141K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +87.62 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +308.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
📊 AI-Based Trend & Reversal Trading Signal

This signal is powered by a professional automated trading system (EA) using an advanced multi-timeframe strategy.

🔍 Strategy Logic

  • Higher timeframe → Identify the main market trend

  • Lower timeframe → Find high-probability reversal entries in trend direction

Trades are executed only when multiple conditions align, ensuring high-quality setups.

🤖 Smart AI Filtering

The EA applies advanced AI-enhanced algorithms to analyze:

  • Trend strength

  • Market structure

  • Volatility and momentum

This helps avoid low-quality trades and improves overall consistency.

🛡️ Risk Management First

  • ✅ Always uses Stop Loss

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No DCA

  • ✅ No volume increase after losses

  • Dynamic lot size based on Stop Loss distance

Risk per trade is kept stable and controlled.

📈 Key Features

  • Trades aligned with dominant trend

  • Clean and transparent execution

  • Designed for long-term growth

  • Fully automated, emotion-free trading



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.24 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.20 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.20 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
