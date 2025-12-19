SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.43 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-0.16 EUR
Brüt kâr:
0.43 EUR (55 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.16 EUR (1 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.43 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.43 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.46
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.69
Beklenen getiri:
0.14 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.43 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.16 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.16 EUR (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.16 EUR
Maksimum:
0.16 EUR (0.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 0
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.43 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.43 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.16 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.06 × 33
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.11 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 207
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
97 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



İnceleme yok
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol