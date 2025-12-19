- 成長
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GBPUSD
|184
|EURUSD
|56
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 50
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.28 × 36
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.33 × 49
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
SSP = Safe Steady Profit
Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly incomeForex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit
The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.
Key Components:
- Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
- Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
- Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
- Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
- Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.
By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.
