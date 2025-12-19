シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
18
利益トレード:
14 (77.77%)
損失トレード:
4 (22.22%)
ベストトレード:
0.78 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-1.17 EUR
総利益:
4.24 EUR (496 pips)
総損失:
-2.51 EUR (258 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (1.16 EUR)
最大連続利益:
2.65 EUR (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
90.94%
最大入金額:
1.34%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.48
長いトレード:
1 (5.56%)
短いトレード:
17 (94.44%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.69
期待されたペイオフ:
0.10 EUR
平均利益:
0.30 EUR
平均損失:
-0.63 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-1.17 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-1.17 EUR (1)
月間成長:
0.35%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.90 EUR
最大の:
1.17 EUR (0.23%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.23% (1.17 EUR)
エクイティによる:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD 184
EURUSD 56
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
121 より多く...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



レビューなし
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
