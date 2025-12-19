- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPUSD
|146
|EURUSD
|56
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 50
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.28 × 36
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.33 × 49
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
SSP = Safe Steady Profit
Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly incomeForex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit
The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.
Key Components:
- Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
- Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
- Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
- Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
- Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.
By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.
