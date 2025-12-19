信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
16
盈利交易:
13 (81.25%)
亏损交易:
3 (18.75%)
最好交易:
0.61 EUR
最差交易:
-1.17 EUR
毛利:
3.46 EUR (400 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.96 EUR (200 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (1.16 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1.87 EUR (5)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
88.87%
最大入金加载:
1.34%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.28
长期交易:
1 (6.25%)
短期交易:
15 (93.75%)
利润因子:
1.77
预期回报:
0.09 EUR
平均利润:
0.27 EUR
平均损失:
-0.65 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-1.17 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-1.17 EUR (1)
每月增长:
0.30%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.90 EUR
最大值:
1.17 EUR (0.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.23% (1.17 EUR)
净值:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD 146
EURUSD 56
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.61 EUR
最差交易: -1 EUR
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +1.16 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1.17 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
121 更多...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



没有评论
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
