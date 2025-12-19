SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
1 (50.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (50.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.43 EUR
Pire transaction:
-0.16 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
0.43 EUR (55 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.16 EUR (1 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (0.43 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.43 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
10 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.69
Longs trades:
1 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.69
Rendement attendu:
0.14 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.43 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.16 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.16 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.16 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.16 EUR
Maximal:
0.16 EUR (0.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.43 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.43 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.16 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.06 × 33
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.11 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 207
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
97 plus...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



Aucun avis
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
