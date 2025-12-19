- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|25
|EURUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|-2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|765
|EURUSD
|-596
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 50
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.28 × 36
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.33 × 49
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
SSP = Safe Steady Profit
Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly incomeForex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit
The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.
Key Components:
- Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
- Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
- Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
- Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
- Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.
By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.
USD
EUR
EUR