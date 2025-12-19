SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
29
Gewinntrades:
23 (79.31%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (20.69%)
Bester Trade:
3.48 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.72 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
14.12 EUR (1 122 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8.37 EUR (955 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (6.45 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.45 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
89.06%
Max deposit load:
6.17%
Letzter Trade:
31 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
27
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.92
Long-Positionen:
1 (3.45%)
Short-Positionen:
28 (96.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.20 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.61 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.40 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-6.27 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-6.27 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.16%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.99 EUR
Maximaler:
6.27 EUR (1.25%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.25% (6.27 EUR)
Kapital:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 25
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 765
EURUSD -596
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.48 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -6 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.45 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -6.27 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
noch 121 ...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
