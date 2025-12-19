SeñalesSecciones
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
18
Transacciones Rentables:
14 (77.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
4 (22.22%)
Mejor transacción:
0.78 EUR
Peor transacción:
-1.17 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
4.24 EUR (496 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2.51 EUR (258 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (1.16 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
2.65 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
90.94%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.34%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.48
Transacciones Largas:
1 (5.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
17 (94.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.69
Beneficio Esperado:
0.10 EUR
Beneficio medio:
0.30 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-0.63 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-1.17 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1.17 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.35%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.90 EUR
Máxima:
1.17 EUR (0.23%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.23% (1.17 EUR)
De fondos:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 184
EURUSD 56
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
