SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
0.43 EUR
Worst Trade:
-0.16 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.43 EUR (55 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.16 EUR (1 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.43 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.43 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.46
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.69
Long Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.69
Profitto previsto:
0.14 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.43 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.16 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.16 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.16 EUR (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.16 EUR
Massimale:
0.16 EUR (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 0
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.43 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.43 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.16 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.06 × 33
TitanFX-04
0.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.11 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.15 × 34
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 207
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
97 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati