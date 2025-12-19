- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.06 × 33
|
TitanFX-04
|0.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.11 × 19
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.12 × 26
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.15 × 34
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.18 × 11
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.36 × 14
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.40 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TitanFX-01
|0.44 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.45 × 22
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.49 × 207
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
SSP = Safe Steady Profit
Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly incomeForex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit
The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.
Key Components:
- Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
- Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
- Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
- Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
- Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.
By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.