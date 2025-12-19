시그널섹션
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 5%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
66
이익 거래:
51 (77.27%)
손실 거래:
15 (22.73%)
최고의 거래:
3.48 EUR
최악의 거래:
-5.72 EUR
총 수익:
33.84 EUR (3 126 pips)
총 손실:
-11.14 EUR (1 139 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (5.09 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
7.01 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
51.17%
최대 입금량:
6.17%
최근 거래:
8 분 전
주별 거래 수:
28
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
3.62
롱(주식매수):
8 (12.12%)
숏(주식차입매도):
58 (87.88%)
수익 요인:
3.04
기대수익:
0.34 EUR
평균 이익:
0.66 EUR
평균 손실:
-0.74 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-6.27 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-6.27 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
4.61%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.99 EUR
최대한의:
6.27 EUR (1.25%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.25% (6.27 EUR)
자본금별:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 45
EURUSD 21
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPUSD 21
EURUSD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.48 EUR
최악의 거래: -6 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +5.09 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -6.27 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
121 더...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



리뷰 없음
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
