Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
30
Прибыльных трейдов:
24 (80.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
6 (20.00%)
Лучший трейд:
3.48 EUR
Худший трейд:
-5.72 EUR
Общая прибыль:
15.08 EUR (1 240 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8.37 EUR (955 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (6.45 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6.45 EUR (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
84.98%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.17%
Последний трейд:
1 час
Трейдов в неделю:
28
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.07
Длинных трейдов:
1 (3.33%)
Коротких трейдов:
29 (96.67%)
Профит фактор:
1.80
Мат. ожидание:
0.22 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.63 EUR
Средний убыток:
-1.40 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-6.27 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-6.27 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
1.35%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.99 EUR
Максимальная:
6.27 EUR (1.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.25% (6.27 EUR)
По эквити:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 26
EURUSD 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD -2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD 883
EURUSD -596
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3.48 EUR
Худший трейд: -6 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6.45 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.27 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
еще 121...
SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



Нет отзывов
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SSPCompaund
30 USD в месяц
1%
0
0
USD
505
EUR
2
100%
30
80%
85%
1.80
0.22
EUR
2%
1:500
