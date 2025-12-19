SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / SSPCompaund
Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev

SSPCompaund

Nikolay Nikolov Nedeltchev
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 0%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
18
Negociações com lucro:
14 (77.77%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (22.22%)
Melhor negociação:
0.78 EUR
Pior negociação:
-1.17 EUR
Lucro bruto:
4.24 EUR (496 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2.51 EUR (258 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (1.16 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2.65 EUR (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
90.94%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.34%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.48
Negociações longas:
1 (5.56%)
Negociações curtas:
17 (94.44%)
Fator de lucro:
1.69
Valor esperado:
0.10 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.30 EUR
Perda média:
-0.63 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-1.17 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1.17 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.35%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.90 EUR
Máximo:
1.17 EUR (0.23%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.23% (1.17 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.06% (10.32 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 184
EURUSD 56
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.78 EUR
Pior negociação: -1 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.16 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.17 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
121 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

SSP = Safe Steady Profit

Over a 10 years of FOREX trading experiance. The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques. Predictible 5+% Monthly income

Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit Forex Strategy: SSP - Safe Steady Profit

The "SSP - Safe Steady Profit" Forex strategy focuses on achieving consistent and steady profits while prioritizing risk management. This strategy emphasizes the importance of capital preservation and aims to minimize losses by using a combination of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and risk management techniques.

Key Components:

  1. Risk Management: Implement strict risk management rules to limit losses on each trade.
  2. Trend Following: Identify and follow trends in the market using technical indicators.
  3. Fundamental Analysis: Stay informed about economic events and indicators.
  4. Patience and Discipline: Exercise patience and discipline in trading decisions.
  5. Regular Review: Continuously review and analyze trading performance.

By combining these elements, the SSP strategy aims to generate consistent profits over time while prioritizing the safety of capital and ensuring a steady growth of the trading account. Remember that no strategy can guarantee profits, and trading in the forex market involves inherent risks.



Sem comentários
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SSPCompaund
30 USD por mês
0%
0
0
USD
500
EUR
2
100%
18
77%
91%
1.68
0.10
EUR
2%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.