SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Aurum Execution
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 inceleme
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -7%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
369
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
75 (20.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
294 (79.67%)
En iyi işlem:
87.59 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-134.10 EUR
Brüt kâr:
794.53 EUR (1 754 316 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 454.01 EUR (57 975 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
214.26 EUR (10)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.98%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.70
Alış işlemleri:
180 (48.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
189 (51.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.55
Beklenen getiri:
-1.79 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
10.59 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.95 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.78%
Algo alım-satım:
76%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
897.24 EUR
Maksimum:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.64% (153.10 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 361
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -650
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +87.59 EUR
En kötü işlem: -134 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +214.26 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -55.29 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FTMO-Server3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Aurum Execution
Ayda 39 USD
-7%
0
0
USD
9.3K
EUR
5
76%
369
20%
100%
0.54
-1.79
EUR
9%
1:30
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.