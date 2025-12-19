СигналыРазделы
Aurum Execution
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
385
Прибыльных трейдов:
75 (19.48%)
Убыточных трейдов:
310 (80.52%)
Лучший трейд:
87.59 EUR
Худший трейд:
-134.10 EUR
Общая прибыль:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
214.26 EUR (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.12
Торговая активность:
24.26%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
35.64%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
23
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.85
Длинных трейдов:
181 (47.01%)
Коротких трейдов:
204 (52.99%)
Профит фактор:
0.50
Мат. ожидание:
-2.07 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
10.59 EUR
Средний убыток:
-5.13 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-7.20%
Алготрейдинг:
77%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
897.24 EUR
Максимальная:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
По эквити:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -807
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 11K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +87.59 EUR
Худший трейд: -134 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +214.26 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -55.29 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FTMO-Server3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
