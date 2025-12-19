SinaisSeções
Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo

Aurum Execution

Rodrigo De Oliveira Melo
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 39 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -8%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
385
Negociações com lucro:
75 (19.48%)
Negociações com perda:
310 (80.52%)
Melhor negociação:
87.59 EUR
Pior negociação:
-134.10 EUR
Lucro bruto:
794.53 EUR (1 754 320 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 591.32 EUR (62 232 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (214.26 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
214.26 EUR (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.12
Atividade de negociação:
24.26%
Depósito máximo carregado:
35.64%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
23
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.85
Negociações longas:
181 (47.01%)
Negociações curtas:
204 (52.99%)
Fator de lucro:
0.50
Valor esperado:
-2.07 EUR
Lucro médio:
10.59 EUR
Perda média:
-5.13 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
54 (-55.29 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-372.17 EUR (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-7.20%
Algotrading:
77%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
897.24 EUR
Máximo:
937.22 EUR (9.33%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.33% (936.96 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.74% (162.21 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -807
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +87.59 EUR
Pior negociação: -134 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +214.26 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -55.29 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FTMO-Server3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
Aurum Execution is a discretionary trading signal focused on XAU/USD spot, combining short-term scalps and higher-timeframe swing executions.

Trades are based on market context, liquidity behavior and execution timing. Positions may be held for minutes or extended over multiple sessions depending on conditions.

This signal is designed for disciplined followers who understand drawdowns, variable trade frequency and the nature of manual execution.

Capital preservation and execution quality are prioritized over trade frequency.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommended minimum capital

≥ $2,000
Lower balances increase slippage and execution discrepancies.

Risk per trade

0.25% to 0.5% per trade
Never above 1%.

Leverage

Maximum 1:100
Ideal leverage: 1:50.

Slippage

Followers should allow 2–3 pips of slippage.
If this is not acceptable for gold trading, this signal may not be suitable.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a manual signal. Trades may be opened or closed rapidly during high volatility.

Followers must use proper risk settings and understand that results may differ due to execution conditions.

Sem comentários
2025.12.19 09:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
